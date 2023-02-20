Monday, Feb 20, 2023
SER Cancels Several Trains For Development Work

SER Cancels Several Trains For Development Work

Trains delayed due to fog
South Eastern Railway has cancelled a number of express and passenger trains Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 6:42 pm

The South Eastern Railway has cancelled a number of express and passenger trains connecting West Bengal, Odisha and north-eastern states with Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other destinations in the southern states for development work.  

The trains have been cancelled in the last week of February and the first week of March for non-interlocking work at Ranital station of Kharagpur division in connection with the construction of the Narayangarh-Bhadrak third line, an SER official said here on Monday.

At least 57 express and passenger trains will not run on various days from February 23 to March 8, with most of the cancellations between February 25 and March 6, the official said. 

Among the important express trains cancelled are 12821/12822 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express from February 25 to March 6, 12245 Howrah-Bengaluru Duronto Express on February 28, March 1, 3, 4 and 5 while the down train 12246 will not start from Bengaluru on March 2, 3 and 5, he said.

The 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express will not run on February 28, March 2, 3, 4 and 6, while the 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Faluknama Express will not commence the journey on February 28, March 2, 3 and 5, the official said in a statement.

The 12277/12278 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express and the 12073/12704 Howrah-Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express will not run from March 3 to 6.

