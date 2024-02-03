The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, a right-wing organization, has filed a petition in an Agra court challenging the observation of the 'Urs' at the Taj Mahal and objecting to the free entry during the event. The court has accepted the petition, scheduling March 4 as the date for the hearing.
Right-Wing Group Challenges 'Urs' Observance At Taj Mahal, Files Petition In Agra Court
The 'Urs' event, spanning from February 6 to February 8 this year, commemorates the death of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, the architect of the Taj Mahal in 1653.
According to the petitioner's counsel, Anil Kumar Tiwari, the organization is seeking a permanent prohibitory injunction against the Shahjahan 'Urs' Celebration Committee, headed by Saiyyad Ibrahim Zaidi, to prevent the celebration of the 'Urs' at the Taj Mahal. The organization questions the historical authenticity of allowing 'Urs' celebrations inside the Taj Mahal, citing an RTI filed by historian Raj Kishore Raje.
Sanjay Jat, spokesperson for the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, stated, "The petition has been filed on the basis of an RTI which revealed that neither the Mughals, nor the British allowed Urs to take place inside the Taj. So, on that basis, we have filed a petition seeking the prohibitory injunction, stopping the organizers from celebrating the 'Urs' at the Taj Mahal."
The 'Urs' event involves various rituals, including 'chadar poshi,' 'sandal,' 'gusul,' 'kul,' among others. On the final day of the 'Urs,' a 'chadar,' measuring 1,880 meters or more, is traditionally offered.