Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Rescue Mission Launched To Trace Six Missing Persons In Jammu & Kashmir

A three-pronged rescue mission has been launched to trace them, Army officials said.

Men walk On A Snow Covered Road In Srinagar Amidst Heavy Snowfall AP Photo/Dar Yasin

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 10:32 pm

J&K authorities launched a rescue mission to trace six persons who went missing a day ago while travelling from Anantnag to Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Rescue mission has been launched to search six missing persons at Margan Top," officials said. 

"One team is proceeding by road along with snow cutter machine and JCB, headed by an SDM accompanied by Tehsildar, MED and NHIDCL officials," they said. 

A second team, comprising Army Rescue team and local volunteers, is proceeding by foot, they said.

The third one -- a helicopter rescue team  is currently on standby at Larkipora, waiting for the weather to improve, the officials added. 

The six persons from Warwan went on foot from Anantnag via Margan Top.

Kashmir valley, especially the areas in the south, received heavy snowfall on Wednesday and there are apprehensions that the persons might have been caught in the snow.

( With PTI Inputs)
 

