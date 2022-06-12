Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Religious Belief And Communalism Are Two Different Things, Says Kerala CM Vijayan

They are trying to create a rift among the minority communities. We can see an example of that in Kerala. Sangh Parivar says they are with one particular community.

Religious Belief And Communalism Are Two Different Things, Says Kerala CM Vijayan
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 11:05 pm

Religious belief and communalism are two different things, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday urging those who believe in secularism to come forward and fight all forms of communalism prevailing in the country. Vijayan attacked the Sangh Parivar alleging that the grouping was trying to create a rift among the minority communities in the country and said it was engaged in a systematic agenda to alter the basic structure of the Indian Constitution.

Inaugurating a national seminar on the topic, "The world of EMS", organised as part of the 113th birth anniversary of communist stalwart E M S Namboodiripad, Vijayan criticised the Union government over its decision on abrogating Article 370 which gave special status for Jammu and Kashmir. "News reports of attacks against minority communities including Muslims and Christians are coming from across the country. This agenda of the Sangh Parivar is not part of its so called 'aarsha bharatha' culture. It's not propagated by any of the sages. It's not there in any of the Vedas or Puranas. But they are following the Nazi propaganda of Hitler," Vijayan said. He said the Sangh Parivar was buttering up the Christian community in Kerala but the same community was being attacked in neighbouring Karnataka. "They are trying to create a rift among the minority communities. We can see an example of that in Kerala. Sangh Parivar says they are with one particular community. Why? What we need to understand is that religious belief and communalism are two different things. Those who believe in secularism should come forward and oppose communalism," he said. He said believers have a major role in countering communalism.
        
The Left leader said the communal agenda of the Sangh Parivar has fuelled "minority communalism". "Those who propagate minority communalism think they can protect the whole community. However, what they don't understand is that a form of communalism cannot be countered with another form of communalism. We need to fight communalism with secularism," Vijayan said. The Chief Minister said the Union government had claimed that the issues in Jammu and Kashmir will be solved with the abrogation of Article 370.

"Jammu and Kashmir was divided into pieces violating the promise given to the people of that region. The Union government claimed that the issues will be solved by the abrogation. But that did not happen and the people are still suffering which proves that their claim was wrong," he said. Addressing the crowd gathered at Malappuram, Vijayan said the current Left government was following in the footsteps of the first Communist government led by Namboodiripad. The Chief Minister said Namboodiripad was the architect of modern Kerala. 

Related stories

Kerala CM Inaugurates Cancer Research Centre In Kochi

Actress Assault Case: Survivor Meets Kerala CM

Left Front Win In 24 Wards In Local Body By-Polls, Indicates Increase In Support For LDF: Kerala CM

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Religious Belief And Communalism Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Minority Communities 113th Birth Anniversary Of Communist Union Government Article 370 Sangh Parivar Muslims And Christians Jammu And Kashmir
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Live Streaming Of Austria Vs France: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 Match Live

Live Streaming Of Austria Vs France: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 Match Live