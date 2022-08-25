Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Rainwater Harvesting Systems Have Been Installed At 150 Parks: MCD

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has announced the installation of rainwater harvesting systems at 150 parks across the city.

Rainwater harvesting systems installed at 150 parks in Delhi.

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 10:24 pm

 Rainwater harvesting systems have been installed at 150 parks under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by converting defunct tubewells to curb water scarcity, officials said on Thursday.

MCD has identified 258 parks under this project and a budget of Rs 41 lakh was allocated for it, it said in a statement.

The civic body is committed to working for the public by maximizing the use of its available resources. These rainwater harvesting systems have been installed by converting defunct tubewells, at an expense of Rs 15,000 per system. Apart from this 40 mm, 20mm and 10-mm granules have been put in the pits, so that the water will filter properly, the MCD said.

The water crisis is a global problem for which integrated efforts are required at all levels with responsibility and dedication. Indiscriminate exploitation of groundwater has resulted in depleting groundwater levels and causing a severe water crisis. Working in this direction, the MCD has installed a rainwater harvesting system in its various parks so that it can contribute towards resolving this problem to some extent, it said.

 The work has been completed at 150 parks and the installation of the remaining 108 water harvesting systems is expected to be completed in two weeks, officials said.

Tags

National Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Rainwater Harvesting Systems Water Scarcity Tubewells
