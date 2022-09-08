Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rain And Flood Havoc In Different Parts Of Karnataka

There are reports about a farmer in Bagalkote district being washed away in flooded Malaprabha river and a woman losing her life due to a wall collapse in Ballari district. Livestock deaths have also been reported from several areas.

Torrential rains have caused havoc in different parts of Karnataka
Torrential rains have caused havoc in different parts of Karnataka Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 6:46 pm

Like the state capital Bengaluru, torrential rains have caused havoc in different parts of Karnataka, with overflowing rivulets and floods affecting normal life, and causing damage to life and properties.

Acres of agricultural land, number of houses, several bridges, kilometres of roads are either washed away or inundated by flood water in several parts of north and south interior Karnataka.

There are reports about a farmer in Bagalkote district being washed away in flooded Malaprabha river and a woman losing her life due to a wall collapse in Ballari district. Livestock deaths have also been reported from several areas.

Parts of districts like Dharwad, Chitradurga, Vijayapura, Ballari, Haveri, Vijayanagara, Chitradurga, Hassan, and districts of Mysuru region like Kodagu, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru have also been hit by torrential rains, and several rivers in these districts are overflowing causing damage to crops and houses.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) headed by Home Ministry's Joint Secretary Ashish Kumar, which is visiting Karnataka to take stock of the rain and flood havoc in the state, is touring various districts.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rain Flood Havoc Different Parts Of Karnataka Livestock Deaths Agricultural Land Washed Away Wall Collapse
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  