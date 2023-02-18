Punjab CM Offers Prayers At Devi Talab Mandir, Maha Lakshmi Mandir In Jalandhar

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at Shakti peeth Sri Devi Talab Mandir and Sri Maha Lakshmi Mandir on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Saturday.

According to an official release, Mann said Mahashivratri inspires people to strive towards the pursuit of truth that leads to the ultimate consciousness epitomised by Lord Shiva.

The festival lays stress on the values of piety, devotion, mutual love and harmony, known as the cornerstones of the great Indian civilization.

Mann also performed pooja at Shivalay at Sri Maha Lakshmi temple and expressed hope that the festival will further strengthen the spirit of communal harmony and brotherhood in the state.

This festival will usher in a new era of peace and goodwill amongst all sections of the society.

He also paid obeisance at the revered Shakti Peeth Sri Devi Talab Mandir.

Mann said the ethos of love, brotherhood and harmony in the society will be maintained at every cost and will ever remain their top priority.

