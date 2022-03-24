Puducherry Reports Solitary Case Of COVID-19 For Second Straight Day

Puducherry logged only a single case of COVID-19 on Thursday for the second consecutive day, taking the overall tally to 1,65,774.



Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the health department has examined 303 samples in the last 24 hours, and the solitary case surfaced from the Puducherry region. The other three regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam had no new case of infection.



Sriramulu said the department has examined 22,26,945 samples and has found 18,71,606 samples out of them to be negative. No fresh fatality was reported from any of the regions today, and the death toll remained unchanged at 1,962.



The test positivity rate was 0.33 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent, respectively.



There are 11 remaining active cases, and all of them are staying in-home quarantine, the Director said, adding that the number of overall recoveries stood at 1,63,801.



The department has administered 16,22,654 doses so far, which comprised 9,40,191 first doses, 6,68,879 second doses and 13,584 booster doses, the Director said.

