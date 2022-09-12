Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Puducherry Records 14 New Covid-19 Cases

The UT's overall caseload was 1,73,378. The director said there were 335 active cases comprising 323 patients recovering in home quarantine and the remaining 12 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals.

COVID update, Puducherry. (Representational image)
COVID update, Puducherry. (Representational image) PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 4:56 pm

The Union Territory of Puducherry reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while no virus-related death was recorded on the day. Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the health department tested 129 people in the last 24 hours. While Puducherry accounted for six new cases, Karaikal registered the other eight cases.

While 15 patients recuperated from the infection, the overall tally of recoveries in the UT was 1,71,074.

While 15 patients recuperated from the infection, the overall tally of recoveries in the UT was 1,71,074. Sriramulu said the health department has examined 23,89,074 samples so far and found 20,24,137 samples out of them to be negative. He said there was no fresh fatality due to the viral infection in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The death toll in the UT remained unchanged at 1,969.

The director said the test positivity rate was 10.85 per cent. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.67 per cent, respectively. He said the health department has administered 21,39,331 doses so far that comprised 9,90,577 first doses, 8,30,585 second doses and 3,18,169 booster doses.

(With PTI inputs)

