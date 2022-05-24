Project Management Regional Conference 2022 Held In Kerala

Nearly 350 project professionals from across South Asia attended the 8th edition of the Project Management Regional Conference, hosted here by the Kerala chapter of Project Management Institute, the world's leading for-purpose professional membership association for the project management profession.

The theme of the recent conference was ‘Beyond the finish line - Towards sustainability’, with Kiran Bedi, the first women IPS officer of the country as the chief guest and Jennifer Tharp, Chair, PMI Board of Directors, delivering the keynote addresses the other day, a statement said here on Tuesday.

Industry stalwarts like Umamaheswaran R, scientist and Director HSFC, ISRO, Sreekanth K Arimanithaya, Global Talent and Enablement Services Leader, EY Global Delivery Services, Rich Maltzman, Co-Founder, EarthPM, Anand Malligavad, Lake Conservationist, and so on were among the participants of the day-long session.

It kicked off with Tharp highlighting the role project management can play in combating global issues like climate change, followed by Umamaheswaran speaking on the need for programs, projects, and missions to have sustainability imbibed at the core. Sreekanth Arimanithaya left the audience enthralled with his session on ambidextrous leadership to drive transformation and embrace change and agility.

Other panelists such as Saveen Hegde, Founder, Unbox Experience spoke on the importance of bringing new thinking to existing workflows while Rich Maltzman expanded on proven techniques and best practices in green project management, including risk and opportunity assessments.

Speaking on the occasion, Srini Srinivasan, Regional Managing Director – South Asia, PMI, said, “the focus on sustainability today, calls for a paradigm shift in our approach towards project management, where performance will be based on economic as well as social and environmental parameters.”

The PMI Kerala Chapter has been at the forefront of creating meaningful conversations and leading path-breaking initiatives that truly deliver social impact, the statement added.

(With PTI inputs)