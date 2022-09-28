Possibility Of Rain During Durga Puja In Jharkhand

Rain is likely to play spoilsport in Jharkhand during Durga puja with the Met office predicting light to heavy showers from October 2 to October 4. The weather in the eastern state may change under the influence of cyclonic circulation, the Ranchi Met Centre said.

“The circulation is likely to turn into a low-pressure area by October 2 causing rain in major parts of Jharkhand. The system might impact Jharkhand till October 6. The state is likely to experience light to heavy rainfall till October 4,” Abhishek Anand, in charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, told PTI.

The intensity of rain can be predicted once the positioning of the system is cleared, which is likely in 48 hours, Anand said. However, few pockets in southeast, north, and central Jharkhand might experience a spell of heavy rainfall, he said.

Anand advised the Puja committees to ensure waterproofing of their pandals. The puja committees have been struggling with erratic rainfall, with artisans facing difficulties in making idols and erecting pandals.

“The rain has already delayed our pandal construction work, ” said Ramesh Mandal, a West Bengal-based person, engaged in pandal construction for the past 40 days in Ranchi’s Harmu area, said.

In the past 24 hours, Ghormara area in Deoghar district received 140.2mm rainfall, while Jamshedpur recorded 69.99mm rainfall. Giridih district registered 57.5mm rainfall, while state capital Ranchi recorded 1.4mm in the past 24 hours.

The state’s overall rainfall deficit is at 21 per cent. Jharkhand received 801.2mm of rainfall from June 1 to September 28 this year against the normal rainfall of 1013.3 mm rainfall during the period.

(With PTI inputs)