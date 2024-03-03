PM Modi To Inaugurate Howrah Maidan-Esplanade, Two Other Sections Of Kolkata Metro Next Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will next week inaugurate Kolkata Metro Railway's Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section, touted to be the first transportation tunnel "under any mighty river in India", a government release said on Sunday.

The PM will also inaugurate in Kolkata the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and the Taratala-Majerhat metro sections, “with a focus on enhancing avenues for ensuring ease of urban mobility”, it said.

Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4-6, the release said.