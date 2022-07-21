NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Dissolves All Departments And Cells Of Party Without Citing Reason

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has dissolved all departments and cells of the party with immediate effect, a senior NCP leader said on Wednesday.

NCP national general secretary Praful Patel tweeted, "With approval of national president, Nationalist Congress party, Sharad Pawar, all departments and cells stand dissolved with immediate effect."





Patel, a former Union minister, did not disclose the reason for the sudden move, which comes three weeks after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

The NCP was a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government which fell apart in late June following a rebellion by a section of MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led saffron outfit.



It all started on June 20 when BJP won five out of 10 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. The victory of the BJP came as a shock to the ruling Shiv Sena and that eventually led to factions inside the MVA government.



On June 30, a day after former CM Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, when many were speculating that former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis would again ascend the throne of Maharashtra with the help of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, a surprising announcement was made that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde would be the state’s new chief minister.

