Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Dissolves All Departments And Cells Of Party Without Citing Reason

NCP national general secretary Praful Patel, a former Union minister, did not disclose the reason for the sudden move, which comes three weeks after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

undefined
Sharad Pawar has dissolved all departments and cells of the party with immediate effect PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 8:42 am

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has dissolved all departments and cells of the party with immediate effect, a senior NCP leader said on Wednesday.

NCP national general secretary Praful Patel tweeted, "With approval of national president, Nationalist Congress party, Sharad Pawar, all departments and cells stand dissolved with immediate effect."

 

Patel, a former Union minister, did not disclose the reason for the sudden move, which comes three weeks after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

Related stories

Opposition Leaders Meet At Pawar's Residence To Evolve Strategy For VP poll

Opposition Parties Meet At Sharad Pawar's Residence To Discuss Joint Vice Presidential Candidate

Elected Governments Are Toppled If They Do Not Accept BJP's Ideology: Sharad Pawar

The NCP was a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government which fell apart in late June following a rebellion by a section of MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led saffron outfit.

It all started on June 20 when BJP won five out of 10 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. The victory of the BJP came as a shock to the ruling Shiv Sena and that eventually led to factions inside the MVA government. 

On June 30, a day after former CM Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, when many were speculating that former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis would again ascend the throne of Maharashtra with the help of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, a surprising announcement was made that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde would be the state’s new chief minister. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Pawar Dissolves All Departments Cells Of NCP Sudden Move Maha Vikas Aghadi Shiv Sena-led Saffron Outfit MLA BJP Coalition Government
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Aizen Power Reviews (Scam Or Legit) - Does Aizen Power Works? Safe Ingredients?

Aizen Power Reviews (Scam Or Legit) - Does Aizen Power Works? Safe Ingredients?