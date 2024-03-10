National

One Injured In IED Explosion

"There was a blast near the syndicate bus stand, Punjabi Lane at around 10.30 pm. The blast was inside a small abandoned tin structure", East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi told PTI.

P
PTI
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
One Injured In IED Explosion
info_icon

One person was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Punjabi Lane area here, police said on Sunday.

The blast took place at around 10.30 pm on Saturday, they said.

"There was a blast near the syndicate bus stand, Punjabi Lane at around 10.30 pm. The blast was inside a small abandoned tin structure", East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi told PTI.

He said the damage was initially confined only to the tin structure and a few window panes nearby. Further report on the damages awaited.

Preliminary investigation suggests the blast to be caused by an IED. Further investigation is under progress, the SP said.

Punjabi Lane resident and secretary of the Harijan Panchayat Committee Gurjit Singh said the blast was deafening and it shook the buildings in the area.

Tags

Blast

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement