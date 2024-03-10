One Injured In IED Explosion

One person was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Punjabi Lane area here, police said on Sunday.

The blast took place at around 10.30 pm on Saturday, they said.

"There was a blast near the syndicate bus stand, Punjabi Lane at around 10.30 pm. The blast was inside a small abandoned tin structure", East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi told PTI.