Odisha Registers 482 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,24,069 on Thursday as 482 more people, including 108 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll rose to 9,160 as a 72-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Khurda. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had logged 280 infections and two fatalities on Wednesday.

The state now has 2,909 active cases, while 553 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,11,947.

The daily positivity rate was at 2.67 percent as 18,036 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

