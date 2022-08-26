Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha Logs 262 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Two Fatalities

The state now has 1,987 active cases, while 13,15,173 patients have recovered from the disease.

Fresh Covid cases in Odisha
Fresh Covid cases in Odisha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 4:27 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,26,383 on Friday as 262 more people, including 47 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said. The state's death toll due to the infection mounted to 9,170, with one fatality each in Bhubaneswar and Keonjhar, it said.

Odisha had recorded 355 new cases and one fatality on Thursday. The state now has 1,987 active cases, while 13,15,173 patients have recovered from the disease.

It tested 16,863 samples for coronavirus since Thursday at a positivity rate of 1.55 per cent.

Related stories

Air India To Restore Staff Salaries To Pre-COVID Level

Madhya Pradesh Logs 63 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 561

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 10,256 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 90,707

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet