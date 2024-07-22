Elaborate security measures have been taken, internet services have been suspended and bulk SMS services have also been temporarily prohibited in Haryana's Nuh to ensure the smooth conduct of the 'Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' that was marred by violence last year.
The Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra is taking place on Monday, July 22, and the security measures, including internet ban, is imposed till 6 in the evening.
The yatra will start from Nuh's Nalhar temple and end in Singar going via Jhir temple.
Six people, including two home guards and a cleric of a Gurugram mosque, died in the clashes that erupted when a mob attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh on July 31 last year.
'Apprehension Of Tension'
The internet service in the district were suspended from 6 pm on Sunday till 6 pm Monday, according to an order by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi.
The suspension came "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours" through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc.
An order that came at the feedback of Additional DGP-CID, Haryana and a Deputy Commissioner read: "... there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquility in the district Nuh.."
Security Upped In Nuh
Around 2,500 personnel from police and paramilitary have been deployed in the district this year a day before the yatra, police said.
Nuh Superintendent of Police Vijay Pratap Singh said force would be deployed along the procession route. "We will keep a close eye on everyone through drones."
Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata news agency PTI, "Situation is very peaceful, cordial ahead of the yatra and both communities (Hindus and Muslims) are ready to welcome it."
Many welcome gates have been erected and food stalls set up for the members of the procession, he said.
"We also have 100 volunteers who will help police with the coordination of the movement along the yatra route," the DC said.
On Sunday, a flag march was taken out in the district in the SP's presence.
Meanwhile, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chairman of All India Imam Organization, visited Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh in the evening to appeal for peace.
Traffic Advisory For Nuh
The Nuh Police also issued a special advisory for drivers of heavy vehicles. According to the advisory, heavy vehicles en route to Sohna/Gurugram from Alwar will have to take the Mumbai Expressway from Ambedkar Chowk in Firozpur Jhirka via KMP expressway.
"Heavy vehicles are prohibited from entering Nuh district during the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. Heavy vehicle drivers coming to Nuh from different places should bring their vehicles to Nuh only after the completion of the Yatra," the advisory read.
Liquor shops were asked to remain closed till the yatra is completed.
The BJP government in the state, then led by Manohar Khattar, had drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties over the violence.