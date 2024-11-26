November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More

Hello, readers! Welcome to today’s news wrap, where we bring you the top stories of the day. The Chief Minister race in Maharashtra has clouded Mahayuti's massive win in the assembly elections as the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters are divided over choosing Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM. Meanwhile on constitution day today, several opposition leaders criticised the BJP-led government, accusing it of undermining constitutional values.
In international news, we look at Russia’s role in the Sudan civil war after it vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution last week that called for an immediate ceasefire.
Here’s a look at the top stories for November 26:
High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
The Chief Minister race in Maharashtra has clouded Mahayuti's massive win in the assembly elections as the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters are divided over choosing Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured 230 seats in the 288-member assembly with BJP bagging 132 of them and Shiv Sena and NCP getting 57 and 41 seats respectively.
Constitution Day 2024: Celebrations And Criticisms – Who Said What
From the President and Prime Minister to the Chief Justice of India, leaders across the political spectrum greeted the nation on Constitution Day. However, several opposition leaders criticised the BJP-led government, accusing it of undermining constitutional values and engaging in "political duplicity."
Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution last week that called for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan. The country remains engulfed in a deadly conflict that has displaced millions. The draft resolution, proposed on November 18, urged the warring factions to “immediately cease hostilities and engage, in good faith, in dialogue to agree steps to de-escalate the conflict with the aim of urgently agreeing a national ceasefire.”
Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party
Four paramilitary personnel and two policemen have been killed and over 100 security personnel injured as the protest by supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan turned violent prompting the federal government to deploy the army in the national capital along with shoot at sight orders on Tuesday, state-run media said.
New Zealand-England Test Series Named After Former Legends, To Be Called As Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
The England and New Zealand Test teams will honour their former greats, the late Martin Crowe and Graham Thorpe with a trophy named in the duo's honour.
The upcoming NZ vs ENG Test series will be named as the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy, a collaboration between New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), plus the families of each player, who will be present at the unveiling of the trophy on the morning of the 1st Test in Christchurch, starting November 28.