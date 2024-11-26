November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More

High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?

The Chief Minister race in Maharashtra has clouded Mahayuti's massive win in the assembly elections as the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters are divided over choosing Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured 230 seats in the 288-member assembly with BJP bagging 132 of them and Shiv Sena and NCP getting 57 and 41 seats respectively. READ FULL STORY

