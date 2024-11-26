National

November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More

In today’s news wrap, we bring you updates on the Maharashtra CM race, Russia’s role in the Sudan war, Pakistan protests, and more.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Pakistan Protests
Pakistan Protests Photo: AP
info_icon

Hello, readers! Welcome to today’s news wrap, where we bring you the top stories of the day. The Chief Minister race in Maharashtra has clouded Mahayuti's massive win in the assembly elections as the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters are divided over choosing Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM. Meanwhile on constitution day today, several opposition leaders criticised the BJP-led government, accusing it of undermining constitutional values.

In international news, we look at Russia’s role in the Sudan civil war after it vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution last week that called for an immediate ceasefire.

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 26:

  • High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?

The Chief Minister race in Maharashtra has clouded Mahayuti's massive win in the assembly elections as the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters are divided over choosing Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured 230 seats in the 288-member assembly with BJP bagging 132 of them and Shiv Sena and NCP getting 57 and 41 seats respectively. READ FULL STORY

  • Constitution Day 2024: Celebrations And Criticisms – Who Said What

From the President and Prime Minister to the Chief Justice of India, leaders across the political spectrum greeted the nation on Constitution Day. However, several opposition leaders criticised the BJP-led government, accusing it of undermining constitutional values and engaging in "political duplicity." READ FULL STORY

  • Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?

Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution last week that called for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan. The country remains engulfed in a deadly conflict that has displaced millions. The draft resolution, proposed on November 18, urged the warring factions to “immediately cease hostilities and engage, in good faith, in dialogue to agree steps to de-escalate the conflict with the aim of urgently agreeing a national ceasefire.” READ FULL STORY

  • Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party

Four paramilitary personnel and two policemen have been killed and over 100 security personnel injured as the protest by supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan turned violent prompting the federal government to deploy the army in the national capital along with shoot at sight orders on Tuesday, state-run media said. READ FULL STORY

  • New Zealand-England Test Series Named After Former Legends, To Be Called As Crowe-Thorpe Trophy

The England and New Zealand Test teams will honour their former greats, the late Martin Crowe and Graham Thorpe with a trophy named in the duo's honour. 

The upcoming NZ vs ENG Test series will be named as the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy, a collaboration between New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), plus the families of each player, who will be present at the unveiling of the trophy on the morning of the 1st Test in Christchurch, starting November 28. READ FULL STORY

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Highlights: Saim Ayub’s Maiden Ton Seals PAK’s 10-Wicket Win To Level Series 1-1
  2. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  3. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. "Desh Ke Gaddaron" To "Batenge Toh Katenge": Hate Speech Over The Years
  2. Maharashtra New CM Highlights: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister
  3. Centre Not Willing To Restore Full Statehood To J&K: PCC Chief Karra
  4. Hindu Monk Detained: 'Ensure Safety Of Minorities', Says MEA On Arrest Of Leader Chinmoy Das In Bangladesh
  5. November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Maharaja To Release In China; Becomes First Indian Film To Be Screened After Normalisation Of Ties
  2. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  3. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  4. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More
  2. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  3. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  4. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  5. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here