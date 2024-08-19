‘No Action Till..’: High Court Relief For Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Scam

The Karnataka High Court has stayed action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a land case until his petition against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is heard.
Siddaramaiah moved the High Court after the Governor approved his prosecution over alleged irregularities in site allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
The Chief Minister has denied any wrongdoing. "In the writ petition, an injunction to the prosecution is sought as an interim relief. Renowned lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi will argue this writ petition. My conscience is clear, I have done nothing wrong. I have been a minister for 40 years and there is not a single black spot in my political life during this period. I am engaged in the service of people with their blessings. My political life is like an open book. The people of the state also know that I have not done anything wrong," Siddaramaiah earlier wrote on X.
The Karnataka Chief Minister has been accused of irregularities in site allotment to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). After the scam broke out, the Bharatiya Janta Party, which is the opposition in the state, has been demanding the resignation of the Congress leader.
After the Governor gave the green light to the Lokayukta to prosecute the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah filed a petition against Gehlot and challenged his decision.