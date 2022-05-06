Friday, May 06, 2022
Nine New Covid Cases in J-K

Three of the fresh COVID-19 cases were from Jammu division and six from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said. 

Fresh Covid cases in Jammu & Kashmir PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

Updated: 06 May 2022 10:21 pm

Jammu and Kashmir recorded nine fresh coronavirus cases on Friday that raised the infection count to 4,54,088 in the Union Territory, officials said. The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,751 as no new fatality linked to the disease was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Three of the fresh COVID-19 cases were from Jammu division and six from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said. Among districts, Srinagar recorded a maximum of six new coronavirus cases.

Seventeen of the total 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh case. There are 61 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,49,276, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

