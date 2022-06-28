Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Muslim Organization Condemns Udaipur Killing

Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has condemned the killing of the tailor from Udaipur and has said that such acts are against the preachings of Islam.

Udaipur killing (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 10:19 pm

Prominent Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind condemned the heinous killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday, saying such an act cannot be justified in any way and is against the religion of Islam. Two men slit the throat of a tailor in Udaipur, saying in a video post on social media that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

In a statement, Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, general secretary of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, condemned the "brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet" and called it against the law of land as well as "against the religion of Islam". He said whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way and the act was against the law of the land and "our religion".

 "In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands," Qasmi said. He also appealed to all citizens of the country to exercise restraint and maintain peace in the country. The men who allegedly carried out the daylight murder posted videos online admitting to the crime and were taken into custody by police.

 In a video clip, one of the purported assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well. Indirectly, the assailants referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

 Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, was recently arrested by the local police over some remarks made on social media by him. 

Tags

National Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi Udaipur Nupur Sharma  Kanhaiya Lal Prophet Mohammad
