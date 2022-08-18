Mumbai Reports 1,201 Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since June-End

(PTI) Mumbai on Thursday reported 1,201 new coronavirus infections, highest since June 30, along with two deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

On Wednesday the city had recorded 975 new infections and two pandemic-related deaths. The new cases in India's financial capital crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time after June 30 when 1,265 infections and one fatality had been reported.

The cases had dipped steadily thereafter. The city's caseload rose to 11,35,680 on Thursday while the death toll reached 19,670, the BMC release said.

(With PTI inputs)