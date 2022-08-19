Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Reports 1,011 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.079 per cent for the period between August 12 and 18, while the doubling rate or time taken for the caseload to double was 863 days. 

Mumbai Reports 1,011 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths
Mumbai Reports 1,011 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 10:47 pm

Mumbai on Friday reported 1,011 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, civic officials said. The city reported more than 1,000 cases on the second day. On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 1,201 new COVID-19 cases and two  deaths.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in India's financial capital rose to 11,36,691, while death toll increased to 19,672. As many as 13,468 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening. The total of tests rose to 1,79,93,838.

A day before, 11,253 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the city. Mumbai's tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,11,167 with 869 patients recovering during the day.

Related stories

Madhya Pradesh Sees 130 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Positivity Rate Now 2 Pieces

450 New Covid-19 Cases In Telangana

Rajasthan Records 2 New Covid Deaths, Nearly 750 Cases

The city has a recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and there are 5,852 active COVID-19 cases. Of 1,011 new COVID-19 cases, only 70 patients were symptomatic. 

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.079 per cent for the period between August 12 and 18, while the doubling rate or time taken for the caseload to double was 863 days. 

A day before, Mumbai had a doubling rate of 949 days.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Covid Deaths COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine COVID Restrictions Active Covid Cases Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

Krishna (b. July 21, 3228 BC)

Krishna (b. July 21, 3228 BC)