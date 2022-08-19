Mumbai Reports 1,011 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Mumbai on Friday reported 1,011 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, civic officials said. The city reported more than 1,000 cases on the second day. On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 1,201 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in India's financial capital rose to 11,36,691, while death toll increased to 19,672. As many as 13,468 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening. The total of tests rose to 1,79,93,838.

A day before, 11,253 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the city. Mumbai's tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,11,167 with 869 patients recovering during the day.

The city has a recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and there are 5,852 active COVID-19 cases. Of 1,011 new COVID-19 cases, only 70 patients were symptomatic.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.079 per cent for the period between August 12 and 18, while the doubling rate or time taken for the caseload to double was 863 days.

A day before, Mumbai had a doubling rate of 949 days.

