Mumbai On Alert After 'Tremendous' Rise In Fresh Covid-19 Cases

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal also asked the assistant civic commissioners to take daily reviews of the Covid-19 situation in their wards and intervene wherever required.

Covid-19 (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 6:19 pm

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday asked civic officials to ramp up coronavirus testing immediately on a war-footing and keep the staff of jumbo field hospitals on alert in the wake of a "tremendous" rise in fresh Covid-19 cases in the city over the past few weeks.

"The new cases (reported) daily have gone up tremendously in Mumbai, and with monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases," Chahal told BMC officials.      

Since the beginning of May, the Covid-19 cases in the metropolis have been steadily going up. The number of new cases reported on Tuesday crossed the 500-mark for the first time after February 6.

Chahal, in a message, directed the BMC officials to conduct the Covid-19 testing in Mumbai on a war footing, ensure adequate staff at jumbo field hospitals, and to keep them on alert. He also asked the civic officials to tell private laboratories to be proactive and fully prepared.

Chahal also urged all the assistant municipal commissioners, in charge of various wards, to review the status of ward war rooms to ensure they are fully equipped with staff, medical teams, and ambulances, and to also put private hospitals on alert. He also asked the assistant civic commissioners to take daily reviews of the Covid-19 situation in their wards and intervene wherever required.

The civic chief also directed the officials to visit jumbo hospitals coming under their jurisdiction to ensure they are monsoon-ready with de-watering pumps, structural stability certification, fire safety mechanisms, medical and paramedic staff, and oxygen manufacturing plants, fully equipped with medicines. "The jumbo medical facility in the Malad area should be put to use on priority if hospitalizations rise in the coming days," Chahal said.

He also asked the civic officials to persuade people to take booster doses of vaccine against Covid-19, and boost up the inoculation drive in the 12-18 years category.

(with inputs from PTI) 

