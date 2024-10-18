MUDA Scam: ED Conducts Raids In Mysuru Office Over Money Laundering Case Related To Siddaramaiah

"Aggrieved by the political conspiracy going on against me, my wife has taken a decision to return the 14 plots given by Muda, which has also surprised me. My wife, who never intervened in my four decades-long politics and was confined to her family, is a victim of the politics of hate against me and is suffering psychological torture. I am sorry. However, I respect my wife's decision to return the plots", the Karnataka CM posted on X responding to his wife's decision of returning the plots.