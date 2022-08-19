Mizoram Logs 158 New Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram reported 158 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, eight more than the previous day, raising the tally to 2,35,840, a health official said. The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 717, with no fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 23.69 per cent from 18.19 per cent on Thursday, he said. Of the new cases reported across all 10 districts, Aizawl registered the highest at 39, followed by Lunglei (26) and Saitual (25), he said.

Mizoram now has 766 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,34,357 people have recovered from the infection, including 142 on Thursday. The discharge rate stood at 99.37 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far conducted more than 19.66 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 667 on Thursday.

Mizoram has administered 17,02,024 doses of coronavirus vaccines, including 8,73,996 first doses, 7,35,773 second doses, and 92,255 precaution doses till Thursday, the state health department said.

