Maharashtra Assembly Passes Maratha Quota Bill But Manoj Jarange Refuses To End Strike | Know Why

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday passed the Bill extending reservation to Marathas above the 50 per cent mark in a special session of the state legislature. The bill proposing a 10 per cent quota for Marathas in education and jobs was tabled in the state legislature today.

Manoj Jarange Patil, the activist who led the movement to provide caste-based reservations to Marathas and is on a hunger strike, welcomed the reservation bill introduced and passed in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, but contended that the reservation which has been proposed was not as per the community's demand.