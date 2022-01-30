Mann Ki Baat | Corruption Is Like Termite, Should Work Together To Eliminate It: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 85th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" where he said that corruption is like a "termite" which makes the country hollow and all the people of the country have to work together to rid the nation of it as soon as possible.

This was also the first edition of his monthly radio programme for this year.

Previously, PM Modi had urged citizens to share their views for this edition of 'Mann ki Baat'.

"On the 30th of this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," PM Modi tweeted.

On the 30th on this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800.https://t.co/Y5caxDl3Q4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2022

In today's session, PM Modi said that he has received and read more than 1 crore postcards from across the country and the world.where children have shared their 'Mann Ki Baat' with him.

These postcards give a glimpse of the broad and comprehensive outlook of the new generation for our country's future, he added.

In his radio broadcast, the prime minister also talked about the merging of the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the flame at the nearby National War Memorial.

"We have seen that 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the flame at the nearby National War Memorial have been merged into one. On this emotional moment, many countrymen and the family of martyrs had tears in their eyes," Modi said.

While speaking about the the Padma Awards announced recently by the Centre, he mentioned that there are many unsung heroes of our country who have done extraordinary things staying within ordinary circumstances but very few people do know about the feats they have achieved.

PM Modi also announced that The Prime Minister's National Children's Award would be given to those children who have done bold and inspirational work at young age.

