According to PTI, the Churachandpur SP Shivanand Surve placed the head constable Siamlalpaul "under suspension with immediate effect until further orders" following the circulation of a viral video featuring him "with armed men" and "sitting together with village volunteers" on social media.

A police order reportedly said, "This tantamount to very grave misconduct being a member of the disciplined police force."

"A departmental inquiry is being contemplated against Siamlalpaul of Churachandpur district police, as a clip has gone viral on social media showing him making a video with armed men on February 14," it added.