The Manipur Police on Thursday informed that a mob containing 300 to 400 people approximately attacked the office of Superintendent of Police in Churachandpur.
The SP including RAF has responded to the mob by firing tear gas.
According to a post by the state police, "A mob numbering approx 300-400 attempted to storm the office of SP CCP today, pelting stones, etc. The SF including RAF is responding appropriately by firing tear gas shell to control the situation.
According to PTI, the Churachandpur SP Shivanand Surve placed the head constable Siamlalpaul "under suspension with immediate effect until further orders" following the circulation of a viral video featuring him "with armed men" and "sitting together with village volunteers" on social media.
A police order reportedly said, "This tantamount to very grave misconduct being a member of the disciplined police force."
"A departmental inquiry is being contemplated against Siamlalpaul of Churachandpur district police, as a clip has gone viral on social media showing him making a video with armed men on February 14," it added.
Siamlalpaul has been asked not to "leave the station without prior permission" and "his pay and allowances have been restricted to subsistence allowance admissible as per the rules", it said.