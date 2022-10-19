Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Man Held For Raping The Woman On The Pretext Of Marriage

Police said on Wednesday that a 28-year-old woman accused a man of raping her on the promise of marriage.

Man Held For Raping The Woman On The Pretext Of Marriage
Man Held For Raping The Woman On The Pretext Of Marriage Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 7:58 pm

A man has been arrested after a 28-year-old woman accused him of raping her on the promise of marrying her, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sundar Yadav, a resident of Farooq Nagar, Gurgaon, they said.

The matter came to light on Tuesday after the woman approached the officials at Hari Nagar police station in West Delhi, police said.

In her written complaint, the woman stated that she met Yadav almost four months ago and both started talking to each other over the phone. The accused even insisted she meet him, a senior police officer said.

On Monday, the accused took her to a hotel in Subhash Nagar and raped her on the pretext of marriage, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that according to the woman's statement and medico-legal case, an FIR was registered at Hari Nagar police station under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. After that a raid was conducted at Farooq Nagar, Gurgaon, Haryana, and the accused were arrested.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was in a relationship with the victim. Further investigation is in progress," the DCP said. 

Related stories

Delhi Woman Abducted, Tortured, Gangraped For Two Days In Ghaziabad, Five Suspects Nabbed

Bilkis Bano Remission: SC To Hear Plea Challenging Release Of 11 Rape Convicts On Nov 29

IAS Officer Jitendra Narain Accused Of Rape Suspended By Centre

Tags

National Rape Marriage Police & Security Forces Gurgaon Delhi IPC DCP Investigation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

J&K: Grenade Attack On Police Post In Ramban, No One Injured

J&K: Grenade Attack On Police Post In Ramban, No One Injured