Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Mamata Banerjee Likely To Visit Jhargram On November 15 To Celebrate Birsa Munda's Birth Anniversary

The chief minister may also hold a meeting in Binpur block 2 in Belpahari area before returning to Kolkata the same day, the official at the secretariat said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 2:20 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Jhargram district on November 15 to celebrate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, an official said on Wednesday.
       
She may also virtually inaugurate some stretches of new roads from the venue.

Born on November 15, 1875, Birsa Munda was a tribal freedom fighter who led a movement against the British in the then Bengal presidency. Following his arrest, he died in jail on June 9, 1900. 

(With PTI Inputs)

