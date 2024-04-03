Maharashtra: 7 Dead After Massive Fire In Aurangabad, Probe Underway

As reported by The Times Of India data reveals that 17,231 fire-related incidents took place between 2019 and 2020 which claimed 100 lives while 843 were injured. While 15,158 fire-related calls were received between 2020 and 2021, 14,268 calls were received in 2021 and 2022 of which 55 calls were reported to be fatal while 392 were non-fatal.