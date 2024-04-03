National

Maharashtra: 7 Dead After Massive Fire In Aurangabad, Probe Underway

The fire originated in a tailoring shop around 4 am, causing widespread alarm in the vicinity.

Outlook Web Desk
Seven Dead After Massive Fire In Aurangabad | Photo: Screengrab/ANI
Seven people were killed in a massive fire that erupted today in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Aurangabad. The fire originated in a tailoring shop at around 4 am, causing widespread alarm in the vicinity.

“At around 4 am, a fire broke out in a clothing shop in the cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," said Manoj Lohiya, Commissioner of Police, Aurangabad, to news agency ANI.

"The fire did not reach the second floor but after a preliminary investigation, we think seven people died due to suffocating. The reason behind the fire is yet not clear. Further investigation is underway."

Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames. However, by that time, the fire had claimed the lives of seven individuals.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Post-mortem examinations have been ordered for the victims.

As reported by The Times Of India data reveals that 17,231 fire-related incidents took place between 2019 and 2020 which claimed 100 lives while 843 were injured. While 15,158 fire-related calls were received between 2020 and 2021, 14,268 calls were received in 2021 and 2022 of which 55 calls were reported to be fatal while 392 were non-fatal.

