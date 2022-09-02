Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Maharashtra: Biometric Attendance Mandatory At Government Offices In Nagpur

All officers and workers will have to register their attendance in the biometric format and their salary will be released based on their attendance, the official said.

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 4:43 pm

The district collectorate in Maharashtra's Nagpur has made biometric attendance system mandatory government offices in the region, an official said on Friday.

As per a release issued by the district information office (DIO), collector Vipin Itankar has made biometric attendance mandatory in all collectorate offices from Thursday.

All officers and workers will have to register their attendance in the biometric format and their salary will be released based on their attendance, the official said. The collector has asked the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and e-district project manager (Maha-IT) to present biometric attendance at 10.30 am every day, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

