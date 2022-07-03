Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MP Civic Polls: A Day After Kejriwal's Roadshow, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Campaigns In Singrauli

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been campaigning for the urban polls in Singrauli.

undefined
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 9:01 pm

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday campaigned for the urban polls in Singrauli, a day after Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal held an impressive roadshow in the district.
       

Polls to 413 urban bodies in MP will be held on July 6 and 13, with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) making their civic poll debut.
       

"My atma (spirit) dwells in Singrauli. This is my district. I will turn it into the number one district of the country," Chouhan said during his roadshow, which saw a good turnout despite light rain.
       

Chouhan said no would remain landless in Singrauli as the poor would be provided plots. 

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal Urban Polls In Singrauli Shivraj Singh Chauhan Kejriwal's Roadshow Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Good Turnout
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 105 Science Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 105 Science Colleges In India