MP Civic Polls: A Day After Kejriwal's Roadshow, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Campaigns In Singrauli

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday campaigned for the urban polls in Singrauli, a day after Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal held an impressive roadshow in the district.



Polls to 413 urban bodies in MP will be held on July 6 and 13, with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) making their civic poll debut.



"My atma (spirit) dwells in Singrauli. This is my district. I will turn it into the number one district of the country," Chouhan said during his roadshow, which saw a good turnout despite light rain.



Chouhan said no would remain landless in Singrauli as the poor would be provided plots.