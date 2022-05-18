Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Light Rain Forecast In Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum will rise to 44 degrees Celsius on Thursday and hit the 45-degree Celsius mark by Friday. 

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky and light rain are forecast for the national capital File photo

Updated: 18 May 2022 8:49 pm

Partly cloudy sky and light rain are forecast for the national capital on Wednesday and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 42 degrees Celsius.The maximum temperature is predicted to rise and hit the 45-degree mark over the next few days, weather forecasters said.   

At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, the minimum temperature settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius. Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far, on Sunday.

A tormenting heatwave had pushed the mercury to 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and 49.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh in the southwest parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum will rise to 44 degrees Celsius on Thursday and hit the 45-degree Celsius mark by Friday. 

The Met office has issued a "yellow" alert warning of a heatwave in parts of the city on Friday. The national capital may witness thunderstorms and gusty winds under the influence of a fresh western disturbance on Saturday and light rain on Sunday which would bring the maximum down to 40 degrees Celsius on the weekend.

(With PTI inputs)

