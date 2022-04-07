Kerala logs 291 fresh COVID-19 cases

Of the 36 deaths, one was reported today while one occurred in the last few days but was not recorded due to late receipt of documents, and 34 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.

There are 2,398 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala; it added that the state had tested 15,531 samples in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 323 people recuperated from the disease on Thursday.

Among the reported the highest number of cases with 73, among the districts followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 52 and Kottayam at 36.