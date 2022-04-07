Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Kerala logs 291 fresh COVID-19 cases

On Thursday, Kerala logged 291 new coronavirus cases and 36 related deaths, taking the total positives to 65,35,048 and the toll to 68,264.

A health worker collects swab samples of a passenger for Covid-19 test in Mumbai. PTI

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 6:52 pm

Of the 36 deaths, one was reported today while one occurred in the last few days but was not recorded due to late receipt of documents, and 34 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.

There are 2,398 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala; it added that the state had tested 15,531 samples in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 323 people recuperated from the disease on Thursday.

Among the reported the highest number of cases with 73, among the districts followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 52 and Kottayam at 36. 

National COVID-19 COVID Testing India Covid Kerala Government Post-Pandemic Covid Cases Kerala Active Covid Cases Supreme Court Indian Health Department Thiruvananthapuram
