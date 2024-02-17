National

Delhi: 25-30 Injured After Wedding Pandal At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Collapses

A temporary structure installed near Gate number 2 of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium collapsed on Saturday.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 17, 2024

The incident took place near Gate No. 2 of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium Photo: Screen grab from video posted on X/ANI
info-icon

Around 25-30 people were injured after a temporary structure installed near Gate number 2 of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium collapsed on Saturday, police said.

The structure that collapsed was a pandal being set up for a wedding function, officials said, adding that the trapped people were pulled out and taken to AIIMS Trauma Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened when the labourers were on lunch, a security guard said, adding that there has not been a heavy impact.

Advertisement

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with personnel of Delhi Fire Services were carrying out a search and rescue operation at the site.

"Around 11.15 am, a call was received about the collapse of a pandal/tent and the possibility of few labourers trapped under it. After arriving on the spot, it was found that 25-30 labourers were trapped under the fallen structure," DCP South Ankit Chauhan said.

"The pandal was erected for a wedding function. 25-30 people rescued and shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital. NDRF team on the spot now to conduct the rescue operation," the DCP said.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement