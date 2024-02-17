Delhi: 25-30 Injured After Wedding Pandal At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Collapses

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with personnel of Delhi Fire Services were carrying out a search and rescue operation at the site.

"Around 11.15 am, a call was received about the collapse of a pandal/tent and the possibility of few labourers trapped under it. After arriving on the spot, it was found that 25-30 labourers were trapped under the fallen structure," DCP South Ankit Chauhan said.

"The pandal was erected for a wedding function. 25-30 people rescued and shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital. NDRF team on the spot now to conduct the rescue operation," the DCP said.