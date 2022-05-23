Japan Is Key To Indian Growth, India And Japan Are Natural Partners, Says PM Modi In Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said in Tokya that India and Japan are natural partners and that Japan has played an important role in Indian's growth journey so far.

He added, "India's relationship with Japan is of oneness, spirtituality, and cooperation. It is of mutual potential, respect, and our shared commitment to the world."

Invoking historical and cultural linkages between the two countries, Modi said, "Swami Vivekanand went to Japan before going to Chicago for his historical address. Japan left a deep impression on him. He wholeheartedly praised patriotism, self-confidence, and cleanliness awarenress of Japan's people."

Modi is in Japan's capital Tokyo to attend the Quad leaders' summit, where he will participate in a summit with leaders of the United States, Australia, and Japan. He will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders.

Speaking at a gathering of the Indian diaspora, he hailed the two countries' development partnership.

Modi said, "Japan is a crucial participant in our capacity building. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Dedicated Freight Corridor, these are very big examples of India-Japan cooperation."

Grateful to the Indian community in Japan for their warm reception. Addressing a programme in Tokyo. https://t.co/IQrbSvVrns — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2022

He also spoke of his personal visits of Japan, saying, "Whenever I come to Japan, I see you shower even more affection on me. Several of you are settled for many years, and Japan's language, culture, and food has become a part of your life."

Invoking Vivekanand, Modi also urged Japanese youth to visit India once in their life.

He said, "Inspired by Japan, Swami Vivekanand ji said every Indian youth should travel to Japan at least once in their life. Extending Swami ji's sentiment, I wish every Japanese youth travels to India at least once in their life."

Prior to addressing the Indian diaspora in Japan, Modi met Japanese business leaders, including Masayoshi Son of SoftBank and Osamu Suzuki of Suzuki Motor Corp, to discuss investment opportunities India offers in sectors ranging from textiles to automobiles, emerging technologies and startups.

Met top business leaders in Tokyo. Our conversations focussed on diverse topics ranging from innovation to investments, tech to textiles, reforms to StartUps. There is great enthusiasm towards India and there is great appreciation for the entrepreneurial skills of India’s youth. pic.twitter.com/5jSMehWjtv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2022

Later, Modi would attend the Quad summit and hold individual meetings with the leaders of US, Japan, and Australia. The Quad is a partnership between India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, and it is aimed at a free, open, and rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With PTI inputs)