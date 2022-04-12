Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Jammu and Kashmir Launches App To Help People Lodge Complaints Online

The rural development and panchayati raj department of Jammu and Kashmir administration launched a mobile application to help people lodge complaints related to various schemes online.

Jammu and Kashmir Launches App To Help People Lodge Complaints Online
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 9:20 pm

The rural development and panchayati raj department of Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday launched a mobile application to help people lodge complaints related to various schemes online, officials said.

The ‘jan nigrani’ app is an internet based solution for reporting and resolving grievances by the residents of the Jammu and Kashmir against various schemes of the department, they said.

Related stories

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter In Srinagar, Terrorist Killed

Jammu and Kashmir: Sansar Tulip Garden Reopens To Public

The app has been developed as an e-governance initiative to provide a 24x7 platform to the people for redressal of their grievances.

Furthermore, the mobile app would connect the residents and the officials via single platform, where a grievance once registered against a specific scheme would automatically be mapped to the authority concerned for its redressal, the officials added.

The officials said that the app would also facilitate accurate reporting of grievances using customised scheme-specific input forms to ensure minimal rejections on account of incomplete information.

The application has been set at the block level with a seven-day time slot to redress any particular grievance. It will also check bogus or false complaints and can be downloaded from Google play store of android software.

Tags

National Mobile Application Jan Nigrani App Panchayati Raj Department E-governance Initiative Grievances Complaints Government Of India Kashmir Administration J&K: Jammu & Kashmir India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi Farm House Caretaker Killed By Cow Vigilantes

Delhi Farm House Caretaker Killed By Cow Vigilantes

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar