J&K: Terrorist Neutralized In Encounter With Security Forces In Awantipora Two Days After Death Of Kashmiri Pandit

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora area in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the body of the killed terrorist yet to be retrieved, police said.

"Encounter has started at Padgampora Awantipora in Pulwama district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.", Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

While updating about the encounter, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "one terrorist was killed in the encounter. However, his body is yet to be retrieved."

"The encounter is underway. Further details shall follow," police said.

Terrorists on Sunday shot dead a 40-year-old Kashmiri Pandit man in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district while he was on his way to a local market, police said.

Sanjay Sharma (40), who worked as an ATM guard, was shot in the chest at point-blank range in the Achan area of the south Kashmir district around 11 am, they added.

"Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market," the Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.

They said Sharma was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to the injuries.

Last year, terrorists carried out nearly 30 attacks on civilians, killing 18 people including three Kashmiri Pandits, a bank manager from Rajasthan, a woman teacher from Jammu and eight non-local workers, according to agencies.

(With PTI Inputs)