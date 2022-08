Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 4,73,219 on Saturday as 622 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

Of the new cases, 545 were reported from Kashmir and 77 from Jammu, they said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,777.

There are 4,579 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. The total number of recoveries stands at 4,63,863, the officials said.

-With PTI Input