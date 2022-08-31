Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Initiative To Train People To Stop Bleeding Of Accident Victims Launched In Bengaluru

A program was launched in a medical college in Bengaluru to teach people to stop the bleeding in accident victims.

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 12:16 am

A leading medical college in Bengaluru, along with a few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a program to train volunteers or anyone to stop the bleeding of accident victims. 

The program is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch. 

The “Active Bleeding Control” (ABC) program is an initiative of the Department of Emergency Medicine, Ramaiah Medical College, jointly with the University of Pennsylvania Institute for Advanced Study of India (UPIASI), Paediatric Simulation Training and Research Society, India, and GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute in collaboration with Dr. Vinay Nadkarni, Medical Director of the Centre for Simulation, Advanced Education and Innovation at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. 

 They have also developed a kit to help the trained on the spot to immediately control the bleeding of accident victims. "In this hands-on interactive skills training, one can identify life-threatening bleeding, learn to apply compression dressing for uncontrolled bleeding, wound packing for continued bleeding, and tourniquet application to stop bleeding", the Ramaiah Medical College said in a statement. 

  "This entire program is aimed at training bystanders, students, youth, drivers, and other people who are on the spot", said Dr. Aruna C Ramesh, Professor, and Head of the Department of Emergency Medicine, under whose leadership the initiative was launched. 

 Dr. Nadkarni, Chairman, Gokula Education Foundation and Chancellor Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS), M R Jayaram, Secretary to Government of Karnataka, PWD, K S Krishna Reddy,  Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Chief Executive, Gokula Education Foundation, M R Sreenivasa Murthy, the RUAS Vice-Chancellor K K Raina were among those present at the launch.

