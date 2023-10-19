India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Palestine, PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Violence

India on Thursday sent humanitarian assistance for Palestinian people caught amidst war between Israel and militant group Hamas.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Modi said: “Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.”.

He added India will continue to send its assistance to war ravaged Palestine.

“We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue,” he said.

On October 7, in a surprise attack, Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others during a major Jewish holiday.

A surprised Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledging country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

The Palestine authorities said 3,785 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, the majority of them women, children and older adults, reported AP.

The agency quoting health authorities said nearly 12,500 others were injured, and another 1,300 people were believed buried under the rubble.

On the other hand Israel has said over 1,400 people in the country have been killed, mostly civilians slain during Hamas’ deadly incursion on Oct 7, while around 200 others were abducted.

