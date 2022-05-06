India Sees Spike In Daily Covid Infections With 3,545 Cases, Kerala Adds 26 Unreported Deaths

India on Friday reported another surge in daily coronvirus infections as it logged 3,545 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours and one death, according to an update from Union health ministry.

Kerala added 26 previously unreported deaths to its tally, taking the total number of deaths recorded on Friday to 27. The only death in the last 24 hours was reported in Tripura.

With these numbers, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 4,30,94,938 and the death toll has climbed to 5,24,002.

Active cases declined by 31 to to 19,688, comprising 0.05 per cent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate was 0.76 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.79 per cent.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 4,25,51,248 at the recovery rate of 98.74 per cent. The case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

So far, 189.91 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in India, as per the update.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization published a report saying there were 4.7 million Covid-19 deaths in India, which would be 10 times more than India's official figure and almost a third of entire world's death toll. The Indian government disagreed with the report and objected to WHO's process, methodology, and outcome of this modelling exercise.

(With PTI inputs)