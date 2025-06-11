Protests in Imphal have subsided following fresh demonstrations that began on June 7, sparked by the arrests of Arambai Tenggol leader Kanan Singh for his alleged involvement in criminal activities related to Manipur violence in 2023. Four other members of the Meitei outfit were also arrested.
Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei organisation, was founded in 2020 as a cultural outfit. It professes to champion the interests of the Meitei, the predominant ethnic group in the state, becoming one of two hardline Meitei groups suspected of involvement in the Meitei-Kuki clashes of May 2023.
The Manipur government had imposed prohibitory orders in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thobul, Kakching and Bishnupur districts following protests on Saturday night, as the protestors torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road, demanding immediate release of Singh and others.
Internet and data services were also suspended across all districts in Manipur’s central valley.
The government on June 10 lifted prohibitory orders in three Imphal valley districts from 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM. However, internet connectivity and mobile services remain suspended, Richard Hmar, Secretary of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum told Outlook.
Arambai Tenggol on Tuesday also announced the relaxation of the ongoing 10-day bandh, which was called three days ago to protest the arrest of Singh. “Using Arambai Tenggol’s name, several anti-social elements were engaged in unwanted activities including physical assaults during the period of the bandh,” said PRO of the organisation, Robin Mangang Khwairakpam.
A member of the Meitei group was taken into custody for allegedly opening fire on security forces during recent demonstrations in Manipur. According to a senior police officer, 19 more individuals were detained for suspected involvement in the violence that unfolded during the protests in Imphal, reported PTI.
The member was arrested in connection with an incident on June 9, when he allegedly fired at security personnel attempting to remove a blockade in the Tera Sapam area of Imphal West district.
The state’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh spoke to the media at Imphal International Airport this afternoon while returning after his talks with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Chief Minister said that Shah had assured them that there would be no compromise on Manipur’s territorial integrity under any circumstances. He also reaffirmed that the interests of the state’s indigenous communities would be fully protected.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday stated that the imposition of President’s Rule has made no difference to Manipur as the state saw fresh violence.
The state has been under President’s Rule since February this year. “The Union Home Minister went through the motions of visiting Manipur while the Prime Minister maintained absolute silence, refusing to say anything and meet anybody from the State,” he said. Ramesh claimed that it was the Congress’s decision to introduce a no-confidence motion against Manipur’s Chief Minister in the Assembly session starting February 10, 2025, that prompted the Centre to impose President’s Rule.
“President’s Rule, however, has made no difference. The Governor himself has been forced to travel from Imphal airport to his residence by helicopter. Law and order in many parts of the State remains in a state of peril,” he added.
The opposition has also repeatedly criticised Prime Minister Modi for not visiting Manipur since the violence first began in 2023.
“I don’t think there has been any change after the President’s Rule was imposed. I think that violence has been minimised not because of the President’s Rule but because people cannot fight for years on end, people have mouths to feed” said a prominent women’s rights activist from the Kuki-Zo community who wished to remain anonymous.
“Kuki-Zo people believe that if Biren comes back, there can be another escalation and apprehension,” she added.
Violence erupted in the state after in April 2023, the Meitei community pressed for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe list—a move strongly opposed by Kuki-Zo tribal groups, who feared it would dilute their land and resource rights.
On May 3, the Kuki-led ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ and counter-protests by Meitei residents escalated into violent clashes near Churachandpur and Bishnupur. Large-scale violence, internet shutdowns and deployment of central forces in the state followed the clashes.
The situation has deescalated since; however, ethnic divides and scattered incidents of violence remain in the state.