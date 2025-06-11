National

Imphal Tensions: Protests Subside Amid Arrests And Continued Ethnic Strain In Manipur

The Manipur government had imposed prohibitory orders in Imphal valley following protests on Saturday night —as the protestors torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road - demanding immediate release of Singh and others.

Manipur
Army stands guard as demonstrators protest in Imphal| Representational Image Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Protests in Imphal have subsided following fresh demonstrations that began on June 7, sparked by the arrests of Arambai Tenggol leader Kanan Singh for his alleged involvement in criminal activities related to Manipur violence in 2023. Four other members of the Meitei outfit were also arrested.

Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei organisation, was founded in 2020 as a cultural outfit. It professes to champion the interests of the Meitei, the predominant ethnic group in the state, becoming one of two hardline Meitei groups suspected of involvement in the Meitei-Kuki clashes of May 2023. 

The Manipur government had imposed prohibitory orders in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thobul, Kakching and Bishnupur districts following protests on Saturday night, as the protestors torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road, demanding immediate release of Singh and others.

Internet and data services were also suspended across all districts in Manipur’s central valley.

The government on June 10 lifted prohibitory orders in three Imphal valley districts from 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM. However, internet connectivity and mobile services remain suspended, Richard Hmar, Secretary of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum told Outlook

Arambai Tenggol on Tuesday also announced the relaxation of the ongoing 10-day bandh, which was called three days ago to protest the arrest of Singh. “Using Arambai Tenggol’s name, several anti-social elements were engaged in unwanted activities including physical assaults during the period of the bandh,” said PRO of the organisation, Robin Mangang Khwairakpam.

A member of the Meitei group was taken into custody for allegedly opening fire on security forces during recent demonstrations in Manipur. According to a senior police officer, 19 more individuals were detained for suspected involvement in the violence that unfolded during the protests in Imphal, reported PTI.

The member was arrested in connection with an incident on June 9, when he allegedly fired at security personnel attempting to remove a blockade in the Tera Sapam area of Imphal West district.

The state’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh spoke to the media at Imphal International Airport this afternoon while returning after his talks with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Chief Minister said that Shah had assured them that there would be no compromise on Manipur’s territorial integrity under any circumstances. He also reaffirmed that the interests of the state’s indigenous communities would be fully protected.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday stated that the imposition of President’s Rule has made no difference to Manipur as the state saw fresh violence.

The state has been under President’s Rule since February this year. “The Union Home Minister went through the motions of visiting Manipur while the Prime Minister maintained absolute silence, refusing to say anything and meet anybody from the State,” he said. Ramesh claimed that it was the Congress’s decision to introduce a no-confidence motion against Manipur’s Chief Minister in the Assembly session starting February 10, 2025, that prompted the Centre to impose President’s Rule.

Security personnel stand guard following imposition of President's rule in the state, in Imphal, Manipur, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. Security agencies have been put on high alert in the state to counter any mischief by banned terror groups here following imposition of President's rule in the state, officials said Thursday. - PTI
President's Rule In Manipur: A Look At The Provision And Its History | What It Means And Why It Matters ?

BY Shahnaz Parveen

“President’s Rule, however, has made no difference. The Governor himself has been forced to travel from Imphal airport to his residence by helicopter. Law and order in many parts of the State remains in a state of peril,” he added.

The opposition has also repeatedly criticised Prime Minister Modi for not visiting Manipur since the violence first began in 2023. 

“I don’t think there has been any change after the President’s Rule was imposed. I think that violence has been minimised not because of the President’s Rule but because people cannot fight for years on end, people have mouths to feed” said a prominent women’s rights activist from the Kuki-Zo community who wished to remain anonymous.

“Kuki-Zo people believe that if Biren comes back, there can be another escalation and apprehension,” she added.

Violence erupted in the state after in April 2023, the Meitei community pressed for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe lista move strongly opposed by Kuki-Zo tribal groups, who feared it would dilute their land and resource rights. 

On May 3, the Kuki-led ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ and counter-protests by Meitei residents escalated into violent clashes near Churachandpur and Bishnupur. Large-scale violence, internet shutdowns and deployment of central forces in the state followed the clashes.

The situation has deescalated since; however, ethnic divides and scattered incidents of violence remain in the state.

Manipur unrest - PTI
Prohibitory Orders Issued As Fresh Protests Erupt In Manipur

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss