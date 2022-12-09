Friday, Dec 09, 2022
IMD Forecasts Unseasonal Rains In Parts Of Maharashtra In Next 48 Hours

Mild or medium rainfall is expected to hit Konkan, Marathwada and most districts of central Maharashtra after 48 hours, said Sushma Nair of IMD Mumbai.

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 6:24 pm

Some parts of Maharashtra might receive unseasonal rainfall in the next 48 hours due to the cyclone storm 'Mandous' over Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The cyclonic storm 'Mandous' over Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall after 24 hours, she said.

Weather condition is expected to change in Maharashtra due to vapours from Bay of Bengal and vapours being pulled from Arabian Sea, the official said.

Mandous, pronounced 'man-dous' is an Arabic word and it means treasure box and the name was reportedly picked by the United Arab Emirates.

-With PTI Input

