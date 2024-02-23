Kashmiri activist and journalist Yana Mir condemned Pakistan's efforts to destroy India's image internationally through alleged propaganda and said, "I am not Malala".

Mir in her speech recently claimed that she is safe and free in Kashmir unlike noble laureate Malala Yousafzai who she said had to run from her native country for her own safety.

Yana Mir was speaking at 'Sankalp Divas' event in London which was hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre UK in the British Parliament.

She reportedly urged the global media to not put the people of Jammu and Kashmir through divisions of religion.

Mir said, "I am not a Malala Yousafzai. I am not a Malala Yousafzai, because I will never have to run away from my home country."

"I am free, and I am safe in my country India, in my home in Kashmir which is part of India," she added.