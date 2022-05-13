Friday, May 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

HSPDP Against Implementation Of The MRGA: KP Pangniang

“I on behalf of the party feel that it is not appropriate to implement this act immediately in our state,” said HSPDP chief KP Pangniang.

HSPDP Against Implementation Of The MRGA: KP Pangniang
HSPDP Chief KP Pangniang Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 May 2022 6:24 pm

The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), an alliance partner in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, has asked Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to keep in abeyance the implementation of the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021 in the state.

HSPDP chief KP Pangniang said the matter was raised on Thursday during the MDA coalition meeting where he had aired the views of his party in this regard.

“As a party, we feel that unless and until we see the whole picture clause by clause of this act, it is better to keep the implementation of this act in abeyance,” Pangniang told PTI.

Related stories

Israel: Initial Probe Into Reporter's Death Is Inconclusive

Kolkata Metro Asked To Test Soil As Bowbazar Houses Develop Cracks

Gambling Club Busted, 17 Held In North Delhi

“I on behalf of the party feel that it is not appropriate to implement this act immediately in our state,” he said.

Admitting that he has not read all the clauses of the act, the HSPDP chief said, “....to my understanding, if this gaming act is implemented in our state, it will affect the so called sentiment of the people since the majority of the citizen of the state are Christians, so we cannot deny the fact that gambling is one of the factor that we feel is not appropriate to encourage in our state.”

After interacting with the Chief Minister, he said, “At the same time through the media report, we have seen that even casino will be put in place in our state but after the chief minister brief us the whole purpose of this Act. Yes there are some clauses that gambling like there is one of the age old practices in our state, for that particular purpose we feel that it is ok that the government has to regulate this type of gambling.”

The HSPDP said it is not appropriate to implement this act immediately in the state. 

Tags

National Meghalaya Meghalaya Chief Minister Meghalaya Government Conrad K Sangma Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Gambling Gaming Poker Meghalaya
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Terra (LUNA) Wipes Off Billions Of Investor Wealth; Indian Crypto Exchanges Stop Its Trading

Terra (LUNA) Wipes Off Billions Of Investor Wealth; Indian Crypto Exchanges Stop Its Trading

Putin Orders Russian Officials To Disclose Crypto Transactions Made Abroad, Bitcoin Rises

Putin Orders Russian Officials To Disclose Crypto Transactions Made Abroad, Bitcoin Rises