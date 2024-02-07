National

Holy Leaders Lead Rituals And Gatherings At Annual Magh Mela Festival 2024 In Prayagraj

Amidst the annual Magh Mela festivities at the Sangam in Prayagraj, revered holy leaders from various akharas convene to lead rituals and address devotees in a spiritual gathering of profound significance.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 7, 2024

Magh Mela Festival Photo: PTI

Mahamandleswer of Akhil Bharatiya Kinnar Akhada, Ujjain, Pavitra Nandgiri, Maha Mandleshwar of Kinner Akhara Bhavani Nath Valmiki with other members during 'Dharam Sansad' at the Magh Mela on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj.

1/9
Magh Mela Festival
Magh Mela Festival Photo: PTI

'Sadhus' perform 'Panch Koshi Parikrama' rituals during the annual 'Magh Mela' at Sangam, in Prayagraj.

2/9
Magh Mela Festival
Magh Mela Festival Photo: PTI

Devotees arrive at the annual religious festival of Magh Mela at Sangam, in Prayagraj.

Advertisement
3/9
Magh Mela Festival
Magh Mela Festival Photo: PTI

'Dandi Sadhus' during 'Bhandara' at the annual religious festival of Magh Mela, at Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj.

Advertisement
4/9
Magh Mela Festival
Magh Mela Festival Photo: PTI

Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth Avimukteshwaranand with sadhus performs ritual before a cow during the annual religious festival of Magh Mela on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj.

Advertisement
5/9
Magh Mela Festival
Magh Mela Festival Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Makeshift tented city on the Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, rivers, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj.

Advertisement
6/9
Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Hindu holy men return to their tents after a community feast at Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, rivers, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj.

7/9
Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Hindu holy men return to their tent after a community feast at Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, rivers, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj.

8/9
Magh Mela Festival
Magh Mela Festival Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Tents set up for devotees cover the banks of the Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, rivers, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj.

9/9
Magh Mela Festival
Magh Mela Festival Photo: PTI

Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth Avimukteshwaranand and Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Dwarka Sharada Peethadhishwar Swami Sadanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj with sadhus during 'Dharam Sansad' at the Magh Mela on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement