Holy Leaders Lead Rituals And Gatherings At Annual Magh Mela Festival 2024 In Prayagraj

Mahamandleswer of Akhil Bharatiya Kinnar Akhada, Ujjain, Pavitra Nandgiri, Maha Mandleshwar of Kinner Akhara Bhavani Nath Valmiki with other members during 'Dharam Sansad' at the Magh Mela on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj.