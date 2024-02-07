Holy Leaders Lead Rituals And Gatherings At Annual Magh Mela Festival 2024 In Prayagraj

Mahamandleswer of Akhil Bharatiya Kinnar Akhada, Ujjain, Pavitra Nandgiri, Maha Mandleshwar of Kinner Akhara Bhavani Nath Valmiki with other members during 'Dharam Sansad' at the Magh Mela on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj.
'Sadhus' perform 'Panch Koshi Parikrama' rituals during the annual 'Magh Mela' at Sangam, in Prayagraj.
Devotees arrive at the annual religious festival of Magh Mela at Sangam, in Prayagraj.
'Dandi Sadhus' during 'Bhandara' at the annual religious festival of Magh Mela, at Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj.
Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth Avimukteshwaranand with sadhus performs ritual before a cow during the annual religious festival of Magh Mela on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj.
Makeshift tented city on the Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, rivers, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj.
Hindu holy men return to their tents after a community feast at Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, rivers, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj.
Hindu holy men return to their tent after a community feast at Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, rivers, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj.
Tents set up for devotees cover the banks of the Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, rivers, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj.
Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth Avimukteshwaranand and Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Dwarka Sharada Peethadhishwar Swami Sadanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj with sadhus during 'Dharam Sansad' at the Magh Mela on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj.