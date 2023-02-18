Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Hindus And Muslims To Offer Prayers At Dargah In Karnataka Today

Hindus And Muslims To Offer Prayers At Dargah In Karnataka Today

The dargah has been the centre of communal tensions last year after members from both the communities clashed over offering prayers

Police and security personnel have been deployed near the dargah as the devotees offer their prayers at the site
Police and security personnel have been deployed near the dargah as the devotees offer their prayers at the site Image for representative purpose | File Photo

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 3:05 pm

In a unique verdict, the Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court on Friday, February 17 allowed a group of Hindus to carry out their religious prayers on the occasion of Shivratri inside the Ladle Madhaq Dargah. Prior to the court's verdict, the waqf tribunal in the district gave clearance for both Hindus and Muslims to worship at the dargah.  

Police and security personnel have been deployed near the dargah as the devotees offer their prayers at the site. The tribunal has allowed five members of the Muslim cSommunity to celebrate ‘urs’ inside the dargah between 8 am and noon and 15 members of the Hindu community, to perform puja to Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga present inside the dargah, between 2 pm and 6 pm today.


The dargah has been the centre of communal tensions last year after members from both the communities clashed over offering prayers. In March 2022, over 160 people were arrested for causing damage to public property and injury to police personnel during the clashes. The Sree Rama Sene, a right-wing group, wished to carry out a "purification" ceremony of the Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Meanwhile, the Muslim community had planned a procession to commemorate Shab-e-Barat, a day when they pay their respects to the deceased. Both of these events were scheduled to take place on the same day. The Kalaburagi district administration had imposed prohibitory orders anticipating violence between the communities. According to an Indian Express report, the police registered five FIRs against the Muslim group.

National Dargah Karnataka Hindus Muslims Prayers Maha Shivratri Festival Religion Karnataka High Court
